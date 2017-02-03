Chaplin classic opens Woodhall Spa cinema celebrations

Special events and screenings will be held to mark the 95th anniversary of The Kinema in the Woods.

To kick things off, the Woodhall Spa venue is going back to where it all began, with a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid, which is believed to be the first film ever screened when the doors opened on September 11, 1922.

The film will be shown with the original soundtrack.

There will also be a supporting short Chaplin film, THE CHAMPION, which will feature live accompaniment from resident organist Alan Underwood on The Compton Kinestra Cinema Organ.

The show will take place on Sunday, May 14 at 2.30pm.

Ticket are on sale now and demand is expected to be high.

Anyone who would like to buy tickets can book them online at www.thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call the Kinema on 01526 352166.