Carving out a creative session at Rasen Library

Tricks and Treats were in abundance at Market Rasen Library for the 21 children who attended the pumpkin carving workshop last week.

Pumpkins were supplied by Market Rasen Tesco and the store’s community champion, Jenny Stimson was on hand to make sure traditional fiendish and ghoulish faces were carved.

Karen Waring, Market Rasen Library manager, for GLL, said: “We had a full house and all the children really got into the spirit of Halloween and it was lovely to see them all get creative.”

“They all left with a pumpkin each, thanks to the community spirit of Tesco and the support of their Community Champion, Jenny.

“Some of the children carved friendly faces and some the sort that you definitely wouldn’t want to meet in the dark.”