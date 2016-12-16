Caistor Lions give Santa a helping hand

Caistor and District Lions are rounding off another successful year with some festive fun for all ages to enjoy.

Members will be getting into the Christmas spirit by helping Santa as he makes a series of visits around the area.

As always, Claus will be on a tight schedule, but the Caistor Lions will be on hand to ensure he gets to see as many people as possible in the run-up to Christmas.

This Saturday, December 17, he will be in Keelby.

On Sunday, December 18, he will start his journey from The Salutation in Nettleton at 4.30pm.

He will then visit the Blacksmiths Arms in Rothwell at 5pm, Swallow Village Hall at 5.30pm, Limber Village Hall at 6.05pm, Limber New Inn at 6.30pm, Bigby Green at 6.55pm, Searby at 7.15pm and Owmby at 7.45pm, before finishing at the Cross Keys in Grasby at 8pm.

The man in red will return to Laceby on Monday, December 19, and Caistor on Tuesday, December 20.

“Lions elves will take the opportunity to collect donations at each of the venues throughout Santa’s tour,” said Lions spokesman Rick Merrill.

“In years past, people have been extraordinarily generous in this and it is hoped that, once again, plenty of money will be raised to help charities and good causes.”

The festive finale for Caistor and District Lions this year will be an annual carol concert, which takes place in the town hall on Wednesday, December 21.

Market Rasen Band will once again be providing the music, with the audience able to join in with a series of well-loved carols.

The concert starts at 8pm and admission is free, with hot drinks and mince pies also provided.

Transport can be arranged for anyone who would like to go to the concert but has difficulty getting there.

For more information, call Terry on 01472 852110.