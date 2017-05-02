Be there and be square for Elmer Day at Rasen Library

Hundreds of ‘Elmer Day’ events will be happening across the country on May 27, turning the whole nation patchwork.

Market Rasen Library will be among those celebrating the nation’s favourite patchwork elephant with a fun packed morning of games, stories and craft.

“Elmer has such a cheerful and optimistic personality, and he loves practical jokes,” said Karen Waring, Market Rasen Library manager, for Grenwich Leisure Ltd.

“He also has a colourful body, with yellow, orange, red, pink, purple, blue, green, black and white arranged as a patchwork which first attracts children to his character.

“The stories also explore themes and issues such as race and diversity - with a subtle message that it is OK to be different.”

Since his first introduction by author David McKee in 1968, Elmer has become an international star and has sold around five million copies of his 34 titles, in 40 languages, around the world.

Head along to Market Rasen Library on Saturday, May 27, for the drop in session between 10am and noon to join in the fun.

You are encouraged to wear something bright in homage to the lovable character and the friends he has met over the years, who have brought colourful fun to the lives of countless children over the years.

○Also at the library:

Star Wars fun this Saturday, May 6, for ages 4 to 11, with stories and crafts. Call in to the library to book your child’s place - cost £1.

May Crafts, in association with Market Rasen Children’s Centre and Children’s Links, on Friday, May 12 - drop in between 10.30am and noon to make something with your little one at this free event.

For more information on events and clubs being held in the library, call in to speak to a member of staff or email market_rasen.Library@gll.org