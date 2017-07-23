Ballet beautiful at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Have your say

Ballet will return to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year, just in time to treat a loved one for Valentine’s Day.

Treat a loved one to a performance of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker when Saint Petersburg

Classic Ballet visit Scunthorpe in February 2018.

Under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet has won plaudits

across Russia, Scandinavia, the United States and now, the UK.

This acclaimed company now makes its debut at The Baths Hall.

Combining classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, Saint

Petersburg Classic Ballet’s performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full

orchestra and outstanding soloists who will take your breath away!

This spectacular new version of The Nutcracker, with stunning baroque designs, is a

delightfully festive tale and the perfect treat for the whole family.

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker

Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score.

Swan Lake is Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, a tragic tale of love and betrayal with an instantly

recognisable score.

This is the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his true love Odette who, tricked by the evil

sorcerer Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, would rather die together than live apart.

Swan Lake will be performed on 14 February at 7.30pm and The Nutcracker the following

evening.

Tickets prices start from £18.50 each (booking fee may apply) and are on sale now.

To book visit www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your

phone company’s access charge.