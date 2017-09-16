Artists come together for annual exhibition at Caistor Town Hall

A very lively weekend brought many talented artists and crafters together for an annual two-day festival in Caistor Town Hall.

More than 300 pieces of art work were on display along with 20 stalls of varying crafts.

Caistor artist Ailsa Wish at work EMN-170509-164657001

Some artists demonstrated their talent on the day, showing how their paintings come together.

Warm sunshine and enjoyable music - from Cathy Manion, Richard and Pam, Caistor Ways, Earth Folk, Caistor Ladies Choir, and Maura Cook all added to make a relaxing atmosphere at this very popular event.

There were three prizes on offer to those who had offered their work for display.

The SAA (Society for all Artists) prizewinner was Louth artist Pat Rowe, with her oil painting ‘All is Safely Gathered In’.

Buskers 'Earth Folk' Polly Brown from Scawby and Keith Duke from Grimsby were among those entertaining the visitors. EMN-170509-164631001

Judge Noel Black particularly mentioned the presentation, foreground detail and depth in the picture.

The Mayor’s choice prize winner was Humberston artist Marilyn De La Cruz, with a watercolour called ‘Cat Moods 2 Watchful (Paws for Thought!)’.

Visitors to the festival, as always, had the chance to vote for their favourite too.

This year’s winner was an oil painting by Stallingborough artist Mick Craven, called ‘The Flying Scotsman’.

Juliet Robertson from Grasby displaying her handmade cards and crafts. EMN-170509-164434001

The winning artists each received a prize of a bottle of wine, donated by Sandhams Wine Merchants of Caistor.

Plans will be getting underway shortly for next year’s event.

Beautiful jewellery made by Zarina Field from North Thoresby EMN-170509-164341001