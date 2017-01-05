Art Society exhibition at Caistor

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre begins its 2017 series of exhibitions by featuring local artists.

The January exhibition will show work by members of the North Lincs Art Society.

The society was formed in 1941, making it the longest established in North Lincolnshire.

Today’s membership includes artists of all abilities and the society aims to help and encourage its members in a friendly and informal environment

The Caistor exhibition is entitled Great Grimsby and features a selection of work by a number of the current membership.

The exhibition runs until January 30.

This Saturday, January 7, there will be a meet the artist event at the centre from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

For more information contact the centre on 01472 851605.