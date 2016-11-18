Annual Victorian craft market fun at Caistor

Caistor and District Lions present their annual Victorian Craft Market in Caistor Town Hall this Sunday, November 20.

More than 30 high-quality craft stalls will feature at the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the day by the children of five local primary schools.

Refreshments will also be available.

And, as a very special bonus, Santa will be taking a break from his busy schedule to go along and talk to the children in his Caistor Grotto.

The Victorian market has become a popular event in the Caistor calendar and heralds the start of the festive season.

Go along to shop for gifts, or maybe pick up a treat or two for yourself, enjoy the entertainment along the way and join in the pre-Christmas fun and help support local good causes.