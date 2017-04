Caistor and District Lions hold their popular St George’s Prom in the town hall this Saturday (April 22).

Providing the music will be Market Rasen Band and Caistor Ladies Choir will also be performing.

Admission is £6 on the door, which includes a bangers & mash supper, with a vegetarian option also available.

The event starts at 7.30pm and proceeds will go to the Lions and the Band.