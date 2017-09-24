A Lincolnshire Day celebration

Celebrate Lincolnshire’s special day on Sunday, October 1, at a fun-packed event in Kirton Lindsey’s Diamond Jubilee Hall.

Three local organisations - the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology, the Kirton in Lindsey Society and the Kirton in Lindsey Jubilee Town Hall are working together to organise a day packed full of activities, all inspired by the history and heritage of the county.

Throughout the day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, there will be displays from history and heritage organisations around the county, plus bookstalls, a Heritage Trail, talks, walks, and craft activities for families.

There will also be Lincolnshire sourced refreshments to enjoy, together with a raffle for a Lincolnshire Food themed hamper.

Talks will include: ‘Early 20th Century Life along the Foss Canal’; ‘The Life and Death of Pingley Prisoner of War Camp’ and ‘A Warning to the Curious: the excavation of the Cleatham Anglo-Saxon cemetery’.

Also on offer is a guided Heritage Walk around Kirton-in-Lindsey and what promises to be an entertaining journey through the Lincolnshire Farming Year in music, stories and song, presented by Tom Lane, Nigel Creasey and Terri Clarke.

Admission is free, but there will be a small charge for some of the activities.

Places for the talks, walk and music event are limited; booked via www.slha.org.uk