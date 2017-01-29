A knight’s tale for Rasen heritage meeting

Rase Heritage Society will be Arming the Knight at their meeting in the library on February 2.

Local historian Terry Brighton will be speaking on the Lincoln Knights Trail that opens in May.

This follows Lincoln’s successful Barons Trail last year, which pulled in many visitors – and lots of ‘selfies’ alongside the individual Baron of choice.

Terry will also talk about Market Rasen’s own Knight, giving the whole evening a good local interest.

He will then hand over to a Royal Armouries historical interpreter.

Members and guests will then see the Royal Armouries historical interpreter ‘dress’ himself with the fourteen pieces of armour that make up a full suit.

He will also explain the use of each part as he ‘dresses’

The interpreter will then go on to carry out a demonstration of medieval weapons, how they are used and their specific purpose of each one.

There will also be the opportunity to handle both weapons and armour

The meeting will be held in Market Rasen Library, starting at 7.30pm.

Guests are welcome, with a donation of £3 requested.