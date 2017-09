More than 250 original paintings will be on display at the Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall this weekend, September 2 and 3.

There will also be a range of craft stalls featuring lovingly created items.

Admission is free and the event is open from 10am to 4pm each day.

This year, organisers are inviting buskers - of any age - to book time slots to play.

For more information call 07597 814632.