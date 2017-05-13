Antique event at Wragby

Hunt out your treasures for Wragby’s answer to the Antiques Road Show, which is being held in The Hub/library, part of the Wragby Fire and Rescue Service building on Millbrook Business Park, over the weekend of May 20 and 21.

Drop in to the Hub between 10am and 3pm on either day, when items will be valued by staff from Robert Bell Estate Agents and Auctioneers of Horncastle.

Valuations cost £1 per item.

There will also be the opportunity to see the Something Old Exhibition which will be open from 10am to 4pm each day.

Light refreshments will be on sale too from 10am to 2pm and afternoon teas from 2pm to 4pm.

Call 01673 857480 or 01673 858293 for more information.