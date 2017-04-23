Annual Green Man Day at West Rasen

West Rasen Heritage Centre will be putting on their 18th Green Man Day on Monday May 1.

The event will run from 1pm to 4pm, with something to entertain the whole family.

Included in the afternoon will be the popular plant stall, yummy cakes, home made cards and Willingham Fayre Ice-Cream.

There will also be a display (mainly wool) by the Stitch Witch of Market Rasen, as well as a chance to look through a local postcard collection and view the work of a local art group, together with a spinning wheel demonstration.

Traditional games of skittles, bean bags and quoits will also feature, together with a grand raffle and tombola.

This is a yearly event raises money for the upkeep of the village meeting place.

Coffee mornings are also held once a month, and a Tuesday night meeting monthly with a speaker.