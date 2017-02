Take a trip down memory lane with an evening of American classics at Osgodby Village Hall this month.

Stuart Atkins will be presenting The Great American Songbook on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7.30pm.

The music event will look back at the works of some of the most renowned songwriters of the USA.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for under 16s, and are available from Osgodby Post Office or on the door.