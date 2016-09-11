WI serves up a treat

Nettleton and Moortown WI held a coffee morning to help publicise what it and the WI organisation has to offer.

It was a chance to sit and relax over a cup of tea and some delicious cake, as well as picking up a bargain on the sales table.

Pictured are committee members, from left, Pam DeAth, Norma Moor, Trish Smith, Jill Grant, secretary Lesley Alderson, Jean Thomas and president Midge Thomas.

The WI meets in Nettleton Methodist Church Hall on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30pm.