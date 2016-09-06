What’s on: September 7 to September 18, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, September 8

Lincolnshire heritage Open days - details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org or in festival brochures from libraries.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Lois Fenn - Evacuee Memories from Hull to Lincolnshire, reminiscences from WWII. Details: 01673 843575.

Photographic exhibition -All Things Bright and Beautiful - by Barton Camera Club, in Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am to 2pm. Runs to November 19. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays).

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Watercolour painting and techniques with June Holman.

Brigg Lions cider festival in the Nelthorpe Arms. Details: 07725 021725.

Friday, September 9

Lincolnshire heritage Open days - details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org or in festival brochures from libraries.

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Alzheimer’s Society dementia cafe in the Festival Hall committee room, Market Rasen, 10am - 12 noon.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall - Tennessee Country featuring Boxcar Kelly, 8pm.

Brigg Lions cider festival in the Nelthorpe Arms. Details: 07725 021725.

Live music: Jenn Bostic, Sara Darling and Kyshona Armstrong in concert at Kirton Town Hall. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Saturday September 10

Lincolnshire heritage Open days - details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org or in festival brochures from libraries.

Heritage Open days: Natural wonders - wooden bug box making at Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Cost £3.

Heritage Open days: Walking the valley and escarpment - Caistor to Nettleton Top and back (7 miles), 1pm. Meet at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall 7.30pm, in aid of town hall funds.

Brigg Lions cider festival in the Nelthorpe Arms. Details: 07725 021725.

Sunday, September 11

Lincolnshire Heritage Open days - details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org or in festival brochures from libraries.

Lincolnshire Heritage Open days - details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org or in festival brochures from libraries. Heritage Open days: Claxby Ironstone Mine Geology Walk, 10am - 1pm. Booking essential: 01472 851105 or jresser@yahoo.com

The Joseph Nickerson Memorial Gallery open - collection of family, business, sporting records and memorabilia, at The Villa, Rothwell, 12 noon - 4pm. Details: 01507 602281.

Heritage Open Days: Caistor Heritage Town walk, 2pm - 4pm. Meet at the Arts and Heritage centre. Led by Don Morgan. Free.

Free tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 3pm - 5pm. Instruction available for beginners and improvers.

Proms in the Park at Caistor’s South Street Park, featuring Market Rasen ResDev Band, 3pm - 5pm. Free entry.

Brigg Lions cider festival in the Nelthorpe Arms. Details: 07725 021725.

Monday, September 12

Nettleton and District Gardening Club in the Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Creation of Pure Land - Maltreya from the Japanese garden. Visitors welcome. £1.50, including tea and biscuits.

Tuesday, September 13

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Tea party and celebration of Summer Reading Challenge and Roald Dahl Day at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm. Includes gold ticket prize draw.

Fashion show by Lincs Fashions at Market Rasen Cricket Club (Rase Park). Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30 pm start. Tickets £2.50 from Sarah Green on 07775 616067. organised by Market Rasen Flower Club.

Wednesday, September 14

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Colin Burnett - Bee keeping. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678654.

Caistor Flower Club poppy making workshop. Materials supplied, donations to Royal British Legion, in the town hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01652 408523 or mailto:cmjac8@aol.com

Thursday, September 15

HIWC in Nettleton Village Hall, 10am.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down at 7.30pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Almost Everest - Tracy Salkeld.

Saturday, September 17

Caistor Sports Ground fun day, 1pm - 5pm. Stalls, games, food, drink, competitions.

Learn to crochet at caistor arts and Heritage centre, 2pm - 4.30pm. Cost £10 per session, includes the equipment to get you started. Booking Essential 01472 851605

Adults only 80s disco at Caistor Sports & Social Club, 8pm. Admission £3.

Sunday, September 18

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, market Rasen, 2pm - 8pm. Details: 01673 308010.