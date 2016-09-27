What’s on: September 28 - October 9, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com .

For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Live music: Curtis Magee at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01673 844214.

Friday, September 30

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Macmillan coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am.

Macmillan coffee event at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm.

Macmillan coffee morning at Caistor Grammar School, 10am - noon.

Macmillan coffee afternoon at Osgodby School, 1.30pm - 3pm.

5th Annual Art Exhibition at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 6.30pm - 9pm. Admission free.

Bingo at Fletcher Court, Market Rasen, 7pm. In aid of St Thomas’s Church.

Lincolnshire Day at Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm. Lincolnshire sausage, mash and gravy, plum bread and cheese (veg option available), entertainment. Free entry, but meals but must be booked in advance (£4) 01472 851918.

Saturday, October 1

Lincolnshire Day bus walk: 8 mile linear walk from Nettleton to Market Rasen along public footpaths. No.53 bus departs: Market Place, Market Rasen at 9.35am. All welcome. Details: 01522 534655.

Exhibition by Keelby Art Group opens at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Meet the artists 11.30am - 1.30pm. Exhibition runs to October 31.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

5th Annual Art Exhibition at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 10am - 5.30pm. Admission free.

Charity fashion show at Middle Rasen Village Hall, 2pm. Tickets £4 from Peter Rhodes Electrical, Something Special, 01673 842099 or 843661.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Wolds Arts Festival in Market Rasen, 5pm - 7.30pm.

Brigg Singers in concert at Barnetby’s West Street Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets available on the door.

Talent Showcase in the Festival Hall, 8pm.

Live music: Chris While and Julie Matthews at Faldingworth Memorial Hall. Doors open 7.30 for 8pm start. Tickets: Andy Watkins 01522 535770.

Sunday October 2

Charity car wash at Greenacres Care Home, Grimsby Road, Caistor, 11am-1pm. £5 per car. Tea/coffee while you wait. Proceeds to Residents Fund.

Apple Day at Wragby Town Hall, 11am - 4pm.

Wolds Arts Festival in Caistor, 5pm - 7.30pm.

Charity quiz at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. Entry fee £1, including supper. Information and/or to book: 01472 371300

Tuesday, October 4

Age friendly Museum Day at Brigg heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Remember the 40s. Refreshments provided. Details: 01724 296771.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, Coney Court, 8pm. Marilyn Roberts - Sisters of the Tzar. Free. Details: 01652 657053.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. History - Richard waters.

Wednesday, October 5

Age friendly Museum Day at Brigg heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Remember the 50s. Refreshments provided. Details: 01724 296771.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

WEA 7-week course: Revisiting the Brontes. Nettleton Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, 7.15pm - 9.15pm. Details and booking: 01472 859347.

Thursday, October 6

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Antique Guesswork - Colin Young, Auctioneer. New members and visitors welcome. For information phone 01472 852053 or 01472 859531.

Brigg and District Horticultural Society in the Methodist Church Hall, Barnard Avenue, 7.30pm. Beekeeping - Roger Britt. Non-members £2.

Rase Heritage Society, Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Metal detecting and Me - Charlie Atkinson. Non-members £3.

Friday, October 7

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Age friendly Museum Day at Brigg heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Remember the 60s. Refreshments provided. Details: 01724 296771.

Adults Lunch Club at Nettleton Village Hall., 12 noon. Two course meal £2.50. Booking essential on 01472 859142.

Saturday, October 8

Dove Park Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. In aid of Bowls Club funds. Admission 20p.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Everyone welcome. Proceeds to Town Hall Funds. Details: Margaret on 01673 858067.

Quiz night at St Michael’s Church, Newton by Toft.

North Kelsey Race Night in the village hall. First race 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including supper. Take own drinks. Call 01652 678654 for tickets.

Sunday, October 9

Community Harvest Festival at Rothwell. Service in church, local farm animals to pet and refreshments at the Blacksmiths Arms. Details: 01472 371300.