What’s On: September 21 to October 2, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Heather Burton palette knife painting class at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am to 4pm. Cost £25.00 per person, excludes material, palette knives can be provided if required. Details: 01472 851605

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Caistor Goes.... events committee meeting in the Multi-Use Centre, 7.30pm. Help pick the next street party theme, volunteer to help future events. All welcome.

Thursday September 22

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, September 23

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Live theatre: MJS Productions present Teechers at Caistor Town Hall. Tickets £9 and £8 from Caistor Post Office or www.mjstheatre.co.uk

Saturday, September 24

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s crafts at Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Design and create a cotton shopping bag. Cost £3.

Macmillan coffee morning at Fletcher Court, Mill Road, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 12 noon.

Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre Pudding Club, 7pm. Corned beef hash or bubble and squeak, followed by selection of puddings. Cost £15. Book on 01472 851605.

Live music: Luke Jackson with Andy Sharpe at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, , 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12 from 01652 649230. £13.50 on the door.

Sunday, September 25

Keyo Sprint Triathlon, from 8am onwards, Ancholme Leisure Centre, Brigg. www.lincsquad.co.uk

Caistor Civic Society Guided Walk: The Buttermarket Walk. Meet at Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm.

Open mic at the Queen’s Head, North Kelsey Moor, 4pm - 9pm. All welcome to sing, play or just listen.

Live music: Sari Schorr & The Engine Room at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4pm. Tickets £10.

Tuesday, September 27

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Funding and information market place at Caistor Town Hall, 4pm - 7.30pm.

Quiz night at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Details: 01472 851918. Thursday, September 29

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Brigg Floral Society in the Angel Suite, 7.15pm. Non-members £5. Details: 01652 636718.

Wednesday, September 28

Live music: Curtis Magee at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01673 844214.

Friday, September 30

Macmillan coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am.

Macmillan coffee event at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm.

Macmillan coffee afternoon at Osgodby School, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Bingo at Fletcher Court, Market Rasen, 7pm. In aid of St Thomas’s Church.

Saturday, October 1

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Charity fashion show at Middle Rasen Village Hall, 2pm. Tickets £4 from Peter Rhodes Electrical, Something Special, 01673 842099 or 843661.

Wolds Arts Festival in Market Rasen, 5pm - 7.30pm.

Talent Showcase in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday October 2

Wolds Arts Festival in Caistor, 5pm.