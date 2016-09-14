What’s on: September 14 to September 25, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Natural Landscape Exhibition at Castor Arts and heritage Centre. Runs to end of September.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Colin Burnett - Bee keeping. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678654.

Caistor Flower Club poppy making workshop. Materials supplied, donations to Royal British Legion, in the town hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01652 408523 or mailto:cmjac8@aol.com

Thursday, September 15

HIWC in Nettleton Village Hall, 10am.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down at 7.30pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Almost Everest - Tracy Salkeld.

Friday, September 16

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Rasen Hub open day, 10am to 3pm.

Saturday, September 17

Rasen Hub open day, 10am to 3pm.

Caistor Sports Ground fun day, 1pm - 5pm. Stalls, games, food, drink, competitions.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Learn to crochet at caistor arts and Heritage centre, 2pm - 4.30pm. Cost £10 per session, includes the equipment to get you started. Booking Essential 01472 851605.

Brookenby open mic night at The Bar, 8pm. All enquiries to Tony Price on 07833 551209.

Adults only 80s disco at Caistor Sports & Social Club, 8pm. Admission £3.

Sunday, September 18

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, market Rasen, 2pm - 8pm. Details: 01673 308010.

Monday, September 19

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Floral Moments - Barbara Collins. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, September 20

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, September 21

Heather Burton palette knife painting class at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am to 4pm. Cost £25.00 per person, excludes material, palette knives can be provided if required. Details: 01472 851605

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Friday, September 23

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Live theatre: MJS Productions present Teechers at Caistor Town Hall

Saturday, September 24

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s crafts at Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Design and create a cotton shopping bag. Cost £3

Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre Pudding Club, 7pm. Corned beef hash or bubble and squeak, followed by selection of puddings. Cost £15. Book on 01472 851605.

Live music: Luke Jackson with Andy Sharpe at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, , 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12 from 01652 649230. £13.50 on the door.

Sunday, September 25

Keyo Sprint Triathlon, from 8am onwards, Ancholme Leisure Centre, Brigg. www.lincsquad.co.uk

Caistor Civic Society Guided Walk: The Buttermarket Walk. Meet at Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm.

Open mic at the Queen’s Head, North Kelsey Moor, 4pm - 9pm. All welcome to sing, play or just listen.