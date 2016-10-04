What’s on: October 5 - October 15, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Wednesday, October 5

Age-friendly Museum Day at Brigg heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Remember the 50s. Refreshments provided. Details: 01724 296771.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

WEA 7-week course: Revisiting the Brontes. Nettleton Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, 7.15pm - 9.15pm. Details and booking: 01472 859347.

Thursday, October 6

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Antique Guesswork - Colin Young, Auctioneer. New members and visitors welcome. For information phone 01472 852053 or 01472 859531.

Brigg and District Horticultural Society in the Methodist Church Hall, Barnard Avenue, 7.30pm. Beekeeping - Roger Britt. Non-members £2.

Rase Heritage Society, Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Metal detecting and Me - Charlie Atkinson. Non-members £3.

Friday, October 7

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Age-friendly Museum Day at Brigg heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Remember the 60s. Refreshments provided. Details: 01724 296771.

Adults Lunch Club at Nettleton Village Hall., 12 noon. Two course meal £2.50. Booking essential on 01472 859142.

Prize bingo at Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm start.

Live music: Travis Logan at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, October 8

Dove Park Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. In aid of Bowls Club funds. Admission 20p.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Everyone welcome. Proceeds to Town Hall Funds. Details: Margaret on 01673 858067.

Quiz night at St Michael’s Church, Newton by Toft.

North Kelsey Race Night in the village hall. First race 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including supper. Take own drinks. Call 01652 678654 for tickets.

Live music: Rag Mama Rag at Ludford Village Hall. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £8.50 from 01507 313335

or email nick.feit@btinternet.com

Sunday, October 9

Community Harvest Festival at Rothwell. Service in church, local farm animals to pet and refreshments at the Blacksmiths Arms. Details: 01472 371300.

Live theatre: Gilbert (No Sullivan) at Caistor Towen Hall, 7pm.

Monday, October 10

Nettleton and District Gardening Club in the Methodist Scoolroom, 7.15pm. Matthew Woodcock - Threats to our Native Trees.

Tuesday, October 11

Storytime session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Wednesday, October 12

Volunteers coffee morning at Rasen Hub, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Riby film night in the church, 7pm. The Dressmaker, starring Kate Winslet. Cost £8.50, including fork supper. Book by email sally@vergette.com or

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Apple Evening and Harvest Auction. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 67865.

Brigg Floral Society open evening at Scawby Village Hall, 7.15pm. Demonstrator Catherine Gledhill - Opulent October. Tickets £10, including glass of wine. Details: 01652 636718.

Thursday, October 13

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Jannette Merilion - Calendar of Colour. Details: 01673 843575.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Sue Bradley - Great Grandma in Russia. Visitors always welcome. Details: 01673 828674.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown Women’s Institute in Nettleton Methodist Scholroom, 7.30pm. DIY Night - take along an item you can’t bear to be parted from. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068.

Friday, October 14

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Saturday, October 15

Rasen Hub Family History Group coffee morning, 10am - 2pm.