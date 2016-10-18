What’s on: October 19 - October 30, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, October 20

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Reminisces of Caistor at Greenacres Care Home, 3pm. Includes pie and pea tea.

Caistor Yarborough Academy PTFA Fashion Show in he Hub. Styled by Lolly Couture. Doors Open 6.45pm for 7.15pm performance. Tickets £3 from the school.

Friday, October 21

Kids Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.30pm. Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Alan Caine - A Life of Crime.

Saturday, October 22

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s crafts - spiders, bangs and spooky things - at Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Cost £3. Details: 01724 296771.

Autumn Craft Fair in Osgodby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm. More than 20 craft tables, plus cafe area selling bacon butties, cake etc. In aid of Pegasus.

Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Proceeds to Rand Church.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Live music: Jake Burns, with support Erika Kulnys at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £9 from 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, October 23

Caistor Civic Society guided walk - The Cornhill Walk. Meet at Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm.

Monday, October 24

Caistor in Bloom AGM in the Multi-Use Centre, 7pm.

Tuesday, October 25

Quiz Night at Caistor Sports & Social Club.

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm.Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Wednesday, October 26

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Thursday, October 27

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down at 7.30pm.

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm.Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Friday, October 28

Pumpkin competition at the Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Details: 01472 371300.

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm.Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Saturday, October 29

Caistorail Model Railway Show in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 5pm. Adults £3, under 15s and seniors £2.50, Family £7.50. Details: mikehill@mh362.wannadoo.co.uk

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.Tickets £7 matinee, £8 evening, from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Riby Film Night: 3.30pm Children’s Film Event, for 6 years and under; 5pm for over 6 years. Refreshments 4.30pm. Book on 01469 560435 or text 07711 406363.

Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert at The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Live music: The Juliet Kelly Duo - Bond to Bowie - at The Nelthorpe Barn, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053.

The Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir in concert at Wragby Church. Tickets £5 on the door.

Sunday, October 30

Brigg 10km Poppy Race, 9am - 12.30pm. Starting from the Angel, Market Place.

Caistorail Model Railway Show in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 5.30pm. Adults £3, under 15s and seniors £2.50, Family £7.50. Details: mikehill@mh362.wannadoo.co.uk

Brigg Ghost Walk, 7pm. Starting at the White Horse, Wrawby Street. Tickets £3 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053.