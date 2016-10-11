What’s on: October 12 to October 23, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

Wednesday, October 12

Volunteers coffee morning at Rasen Hub, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Riby film night in the church, 7pm. The Dressmaker, starring Kate Winslet. Cost £8.50, including fork supper. Book by email sally@vergette.com or

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Apple Evening and Harvest Auction. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 67865.

Brigg Floral Society open evening at Scawby Village Hall, 7.15pm. Demonstrator Catherine Gledhill - Opulent October. Tickets £10, including glass of wine. Details: 01652 636718.

Thursday, October 13

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Jannette Merilion - Calendar of Colour. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Sue Bradley - Great Grandma in Russia. Visitors always welcome. Details: 01673 828674.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. DIY Night - take along an item you can’t bear to be parted from. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068.

Friday, October 14

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Kids Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.30pm.

Community Harvest Festival at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Speaker the Rev Alan Robson, music by Mareham Fen Victory Silver Band. Admission free, tinned donations to the food bank

Charity Horse Racing Night at Caistor Sports and Social Club. In aid of the Firefighters Charity, Beating Bowel Cancer and Team Verrico. Tickets £6 from behind the bar or call 01472 851918.

Caistor Flower Club Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Flowers at Caistor Parish Church, with music, cheese and wine, 7pm. Tickets £5 from 01472 851339

Saturday, October 15

Valuation day at Nettleton Village Hall with Paul Cooper of CMJ Asset Management, 9am - 1pm. Cost £1 per item (five items maximum per person). Refreshments available. Details: 01472 852554

Caistor Flower Club Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Flowers at Caistor Parish Church, 10am - 5pm. Admission free.

Rasen Hub Family History Group coffee morning, 10am - 2pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Live music: Gilmore and Roberts at Kirton Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12 from 01652 649230. £13.50 on door.

Open mic night at The Bar, Brookenby, 8pm. Details: 07833 551209.

Free walks as part of the Wolds Walking conference:

10am, Market Rasen market place - Market Rasen to Tealby, 9-mile circular (5hrs), boots and lunch required.

10am, Willingham Woods picnic site - walk around the woods, 2 to 3-mile (2hrs) guided by Forestry Commission expert.

10.15am Salutation Inn, Nettleton - Nettleton Valley, 5-mile circular (3hrs). Boots needed.

10.15am Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre - Caistor Town Trail. 1.5-miles.

2pm Market Rasen Heritage Walk, guided by Rase Heritage Society. 1-mile. To book call 01427 675162.

2pm Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre - Geology Detectives in Caistor. 1.5-miles (1hr 15mins).

Sunday, October 16

Caistor Flower Club Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Flowers at Caistor Parish Church, 11am - 5pm. Admission free.

Monday, October 17

Northwold WI meeting in Grasby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Forgotten Fare - Medieval food, talk and taste. Non-members £4.

Tuesday, October 18

Get on-line day at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm. Details: 01673 844556.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Reely Grim Folk Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Dance, call or play. Admission £1 on the door. Details: 01472 887984.

Wednesday, October 19

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, October 20

Reminisces of Caistor at Greenacres Care Home, 3pm. Includes pie and pea tea.

Caistor Yarborough PTA fashion show in The Hub. Doors open 6.45pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets £3, including glass of Prosecco, tea, coffee or juice. Tickets from the school.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, October 21

Kids Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.30pm. Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Alan Caine - A Life of Crime.

Saturday, October 22

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s crafts - spiders, bangs and spooky things - at Brigg Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Cost £3. Details: 01724 296771.

Autumn Craft Fair in Osgodby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm. More than 20 craft tables, plus cafe area selling bacon butties, cake etc. In aid of Pegasus.

Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Proceeds to Rand Church.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Sunday, October 23

Caistor Civic Society guided walk - The Cornhill Walk. Meet at Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm.