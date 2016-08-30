What’s on: August 31 to September 11, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

Archaeological Forgeries - an evening with Kevin Leahy at the Buttercross, Brigg, 7pm. Tickets £7 from Brigg TIC and Brigg Heritage Centre.

Thursday, September 1

Caistor Library Summer Reading Challenge craft: Invent Your Own Marvellous Medicine and Picnic Food For Roald Dahl’s Friend’s.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Harvest Festival and Supper. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 859531.

Friday, September 2

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Adult lunch club in Nettleton Village Hall. Two-course meal £2.50. Booking essential: 01472 859142

Saturday, September 3

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club ladies day. 3-wood pairs. £2 per lady. Start 10am. Book on 01472 851067.

Lincolnshire Trust for cats open day event, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1 per car. Lots of stalls. Mill Lane, Osgodby.

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the village hall. Open 2.30pm.

Worlds Biggest Coffee event at waterloo House, Market Rasen, from 1.30pm.

Wrestling at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Tickets www.lincswrestling.co.uk

September Songbook at The Limelight Theatre, Brookenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 07903 322990 or on the door.

Sunday, September 4

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.

Hackthorn Hall open gardens 1pm - 5pm, Admission £3.

Monday, September 5

Family history four-week course at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 9pm. Cost £25. Book: 01472 851605.

Tuesday, September 6

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. David Hering - My Russian experience.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. healthwatch Lincolnshire. Details: 01673 828674.

BASH meeting at Brigg Servicemen’s Club, 8pm. Eric Houlder - Coaching Memories. Free admission. Details: 01652 657053

Wednesday, September 7

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, September 8

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Lois Fenn - Evacuee Memories from Hull to Lincolnshire, reminiscences from WWII. Details: 01673 843575.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Watercolour painting and techniques with June Holman.

Friday, September 9

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall - Tennesee Country featuring Boxcar Kelly, 8pm.

Saturday September 10

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall 7.30pm, in aid of town hall funds.

Sunday, September 11

The Joseph Nickerson Memorial Gallery open - collection of family, business, sporting records and memorabilia, at The Villa, Rothwell, 12 noon - 4pm. Details: 01507 602281.

Caistor Heritage Town walk, 2pm - 4pm. Meet at the Arts and Heritage centre. Led by Don Morgan.

Proms in the Park at Caistor’s South Street Park, featuring Market Rasen ResDev Band, 3pm - 5pm. Free entry.