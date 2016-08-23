What’s on: August 24 - September 4, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07766 173048

June Holman exhibition continues at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, until end of month. Details: 01472 851605.

Lincolnshire bike night, cruiser night, at Pub in the Woods, Moortown Road, Nettleton, from 6pm. www.lincolnshirebikenights.co.uk

Thursday, August 25

Big Friendly Read activity session at caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Matilda: exploding box with a surprise inside.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, August 26

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Cafe in the Festival Hall committee room, Market Rasen, 10am - 12 noon. Details: 01522 692681.

Live music: Irish country music duo Ally Harron and Marian Curry at Market Rasen Methodist Church. Doors open 6.30pm, show 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01673 844214.

Saturday, August 27

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Veterans’ Breakfast Club at Market Rasen Social Club, 9.30am- 11.30am.

Flights of Fancy at Brigg heritage Centre. Make amazing flying objects. Cost £2. 10am - 2pm (last entry 1.45pm).

Art exhibition in The Angel Suite Brigg, 10am - 5pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Sunday, August 28

Art exhibition in The Angel Suite Brigg, 10am - 5pm.

Charity walk from Willingham Fayre, North Willingham, 10am. Walk three miles or five miles. Registration 9am. Sponsorship or £10 on the day. Proceeds to Alzheimer’s Research and Bowel Cancer UK. Details: Steve Boryszczuk 07926 024653.

Caistor Civic Society guided walk: Town Trail. Meet at Arts and

Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, at 2pm.

Open mic at Queen’s Head Country Inn , North Kelsey Moor, starting around 4pm.

Monday, August 29

Art exhibition in The Angel Suite Brigg, 10am - 4pm.

Wrawby Mill open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free. Details: 01652 653699.

Waltham Herbs open day, North kelsey Road, Caistor, 11am - 4pm. Cakes and tea sold in aid of charity.

Nettleton Methodist Chapel charity garden party at 6 Burghley Close, 2pm - 4.30pm. Proceeds to Colostomy Association/Bowel Cancer.

Tuesday, August 30

Big Friendly Read activity session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Invent your own Marvellous Medicine and picnic food for Roald Dahl’s friends.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, August 31

Archaeological Forgeries - an evening with Kevin Leahy at the Buttercross, Brigg, 7pm. Tickets £7, including wine and canapes. Tickets from Brigg TIC and Brigg Heritage Centre.

Thursday, September 1

Caistor Lions bingo in the town Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Harvest Festival and Supper. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 859531.

Friday, September 2

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Saturday, September 3

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club ladies day. 3-wood pairs. £2 per lady. Start 10am. Book on 01472 851067.

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the village hall. Open 2.30pm.

September Songbook at The Limelight Theatre, brookenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 07903 322990 or on the door.

Sunday, September 4

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.