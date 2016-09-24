Welcome return to Live gig for Luke

When Luke Jackson played Town Hall Live last year, he left the audience open mouthed with the sheer power and delivery of his performance.

Soon after he formed a trio with best friends Connor Downs (drums) and Andy Sharps (bass) and together they released a seven-track CD, This Family Tree.

Now, Luke is making a return visit to the Kirton in Lindsey venue, where he will be joined by Andy.

Still only 22, Luke is one of the country’s leading songwriters.

He will be in concert this Saturday, September 24.

Support will come from Rhiannon Scutt, one half of the popular, but now disbanded Rita Payne.

Rhiannon will play a 35 minute set full of both distinctive guitar playing and distinctive vocals.

Doors open at 7pm, with advance tickets £12 from Brian on 01652 649230.