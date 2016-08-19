Town talk for Rase Heritage members

Members of Rase Heritage went out and about for this month’s meeting.

They travelled to Caistor for a guided walk in the Butter Market area, learning intriguing details of Caistor history from Don Morgan of the Caistor Civic Society.

The walk included the Tower in Tower House Lane (pictured above) – later Back Lane, now Mill Lane - which joins Grimsby Road at the north-east edge of the town centre.

Welcome refreshments were enjoyed at the end of the walk in the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre café.

The next meeting for the Rase Heritage Society will be their AGM, which takes place in Market Rasen Library on Thursday, September 1, starting at 7.30pm.

On October 6, there will be a talk on metal detecting in nearby areas by Charles Atkinson, together with a display of finds.

Visitors fee is £3.

For more information visit www.raseheritage.org.uk/