Touring show season begins at Caistor with black comedy and ballads

A rollicking performance of daft, lesser-known tales and bonkers ballads by the master of Victorian black comedy comes to caistor next week.

Gilbert - No Sullivan is brought to the stage by the multi-award-winning The Foundry Group.

The show features three of the funniest short stories and two of the best loved Bab ballads by WS Gilbert, before he began his collaboration with Arthur Sullivan.

Similar in style to Spike Milligan or Woody Allen, these stories have hilarious moments throughout but are tinged with occasional darkness and are extremely theatrical.

These little known comic tales are presented with the use of many hats and false moustaches.

The show, suitable for ages seven and over, will be shown in Caistor Town Hall on Sunday, October 9, at 7pm.

For tickets, and more information, call 01472 851075.