Top accordionist to play at Wragby hall

Musical delights EMN-161018-143248001

Musical delights EMN-161018-143248001

0
Have your say

Lindum Accordion Club is hosting a live performance by Rosemary Wright, one of the country’s leading accordionists, at Wragby Town Hall tonight (Wednesday).

Rosemary’s repertoire is wide, varied and entertaining and all can be assured of a great evening of music

Admission is £5 on the door, which includes light refreshments served during the interval.

Doors open at 7.15pm, for a 7.30pm start

Back to the top of the page