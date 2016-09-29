This weekend’s festival in Rasen and Caistor is the first of its kind in West Lindsey

The Wolds Arts Festival will bring the streets of Market Rasen and Caistor to life this weekend, with acts from some of the country’s most talented and breathtaking performers.

Experience new wonders right on your doorstep, with street theatre, live music performances and an astonishing pyrotechnic show.

The Wolds Arts Festival has something for everyone - and the entire thing is totally free.

Without any tickets, seat numbers or age restrictions, the outdoor event is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Visitors will be free to explore the two market towns and take in the performances along the way.

The festival kicks off in Market Rasen at 5pm on Lincolnshire Day which is celebrated every year on October 1.

And the fun continues in Caistor at 5pm on Sunday, October 2.

Still reeling from their amazing performance at the Rio Olympics opening ceremony, Event FX will bring their astounding brand of pyrotechnics to Market Rasen with their new show ‘Spontaneous Combustion’.

And Grammy nominated professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva will join Event FX the following day in Caistor on October 2.

Founded in 1982, Sinfonia Viva has a national reputation as a leader in creative music activity in the UK.

Coun Sheila Bibb, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, is encouraging residents to join in the festivities.

She said: “This exciting festival is the first of its kind in West Lindsey.

“It will see these market towns come alive with vibrant, fun-filled performances for the whole family to enjoy.

“So come along and join in the experience.”

The festival is a partnership between the council and Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

Magna Vitae are experienced in delivering popular family outdoor entertainment and have pulled a varied programme together for the two day event.

Magna Vitae managing director Mark Humphreys said: “We want The Wolds Arts Festival to inspire, intrigue and wow audiences at Market Rasen and Caistor, bringing performances the likes of which these towns haven’t showcased before.

“This is definitely an event not to be missed!”

There are a number of car parks within both of the towns, however spaces are limited. For this reason, the district council is encouraging people, where possible, to walk to the events.

For more information on the Wolds Arts Festival, including the full event programme, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/WoldsArtFestival, follow @WestLindseyDC on Twitter, or search West Lindsey District Council on Facebook.