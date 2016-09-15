Teechers comes to Caistor Town Hall

Following a successful tour of ‘Shakers’ earlier this year, MJS Productions returns with another John Godber classic, ‘Teechers’.

This witty, fast paced comedy tests the three actors with an extensive range of characters.

See the demonic Deputy Head, the farcical French assistant, the sarcastic school leavers, the cantankerous caretaker, the boisterous bully, the horny Head Mistress and many more.

MJS is quickly becoming known for its fast paced, larger than life imaginative and creative works on stage and this one promises to be no different.

So get your pencil cases at the ready, hands on heads, fingers on lips and prepare for a great night.

The play will be performed at Caistor Town Hall on Friday September 23 at 7.30pm.

For more information and tickets, log on to mjstheatre.co.uk .