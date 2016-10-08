Take up fun wine tasting challenge at Ludford

Wine tasting is often considered to be a rather serious affair – but not when the Ludford/Voué Twinning Association does it.

Their emphasis is definitely on having a fun evening and since their highly successful French wines event in March, there have been many calls for another, so they have obliged.

This time, however, the wines may come from anywhere except France.

The format is simple: taste six wines while the “experts” try to convince you they are describing the wine you are drinking.

But only one will be telling the truth.

There are prizes for the winning table, plus a raffle, and cheeses and bread throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event, on Friday, October 21, must be booked no later than Friday, October 14.

The cost is £10 per person, with tickets from 01507 313141 or pjbarnett@btinternet.com