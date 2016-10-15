Take ghost walk round Brigg

Join the Brigg ghost walk

Join the Brigg ghost walk

0
Have your say

Brigg Amateur Social Historians (BASH) hold their Hallowe’en Ghost Walk on Sunday, October 30, where the town centre walk will include tales of the town’s ghostly past.

The event starts at 7pm from the White Horse (Wetherspoon’s).

Tickets cost £3 from the the Buttercross tourist information centre.

Back to the top of the page