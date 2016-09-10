Sing out as new choral season begins in Market Rasen

Market Rasen & District Choral Society will be holding their first Wassail this season.

The relaxed and informal occasion will include lots of favourite carols, some entertaining items, and festive food and drink.

It will be held in De Aston School Hall at 2pm on December 18.

They will also be part of the Rotary Carol Concert on Monday December 12.

However, the high point of the season will be two performances of Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’.

This dramatic work needs a big choir to balance the orchestra, so they will be combining forces with Sleaford Choral Society.

Concerts will be on May 13 and 20 next year.

If you want to be part of this exciting season, join them on Tuesdays in Market Rasen Primary School, 7pm to 9pm, when all singers are welcome, without audition.

Further information is available from the secretary, Angela Davis, on 01673 842403.