Silver celebrations for Caistor theatre group

Posing in front of the original CATS poster are left William Smith (Founder Member),Janet Freeman (Founder Member), Kate Jacob, Pam and Mike Cluff (Founder Members) (Lin) EMN-160610-170511001

Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society will be marking its 25th anniversary with a reunion event on October 22.

Take a trip down memory lane, with supper and entertainment, in Caistor Town Hall from 7.30pm.

Tickets £12.50 from 01472 851212 or Caistor Post office.

