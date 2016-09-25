Rsen Rotary supper tops £180

Instead of its usual Thursday meeting, the Rotary Club of Market Rasen enjoyed a harvest supper, prepared by Alison Lacey, with their wives and partners.

Tony Neal accompanied some singing of harvest hymns on his organ to get the evening going with a swing.

Donated gifts were auctioned by Bob Winter, with the help of Roger Taylor and Derek Anderson,

A total of £187.10 was raised, which will be used to buy presents for the children attending the Rotary carol concert on Monday, December 12.