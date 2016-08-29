Return of Caistor’s popular arts and crafts event

The popular Caistor Art and Craft Festival returns to the town hall over the weekend of September 3 and 4.

This year’s event will feature more than 300 pieces from more than 70 artists.

Seasoned artists will display their work alongside a number exhibiting at the event for the first time.

The Society for all Artists (SAA) is donating a £100 prize, which will judged by a local professional artist.

The two-day event also includes a wealth of local crafters and musicians, together with a popular cafe selling home-prepared produce.

Laurie and Mark Fox, the Crocosmia experts, will have a variety of plants for sale too and, once again, there will be a community art project for children and their parents to have a go at in the ‘sticky area’.

The festival is open from 10am to 4pm on both days and admission is free.