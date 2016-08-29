Return of Caistor’s popular arts and crafts event

The popular Caistor Art and Craft Festival returns to the town hall over the weekend of September 3 and 4.
This year’s event will feature more than 300 pieces from more than 70 artists.
Seasoned artists will display their work alongside a number exhibiting at the event for the first time.
The Society for all Artists (SAA) is donating a £100 prize, which will judged by a local professional artist.
The two-day event also includes a wealth of local crafters and musicians, together with a popular cafe selling home-prepared produce.
Laurie and Mark Fox, the Crocosmia experts, will have a variety of plants for sale too and, once again, there will be a community art project for children and their parents to have a go at in the ‘sticky area’.
The festival is open from 10am to 4pm on both days and admission is free.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.