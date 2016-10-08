Return of Bishops to Holton le Moor

This Sunday’s Blues Session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor sees the return of popular four-piece, Blue Bishops, with a line-up of founder members including singer songwriter, Geoff Grange, Simon Burrett (guitar), and Jim and Steve Rodford, who are on a rare break from the worldwide resurgence of The Zombies.

Over the years, The Blue Bishops have built a reputation both for their studio albums and live performances.

They are acknowledged as one of the best live bands on the circuit, with Radio 2’s Paul Jones calling their studio work ‘Superb’.

The band has, and continues to have, the very best, world class talent to draw on for live work and recording. From the South of England, Geoff Grange and Simon Burrett, whose partnership has lasted more than 20 years, still remain the core of the band and are always guaranteed to put on an uncompromising performance.

A mix of Blue Bishops and The Zombies augers well for an afternoon of top class musical entertainment with the show starting at 4pm and the door charge is £8.