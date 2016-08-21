Rasen cadets camp out at Oxcombe

ATC camp at Oxcombe EMN-161008-080059001

ATC camp at Oxcombe EMN-161008-080059001

0
Have your say

Air Cadets from Market Rasen took part in a weekend camp at Oxcombe, near Cadwell Park recently.

They were joined by cadets from Mablethorpe, Immingham and Grimsby, for a memorable weekend experiencing a new environment and seeing an area of the Lincolnshire Wolds they would not normally visit.

During the weekend they got to grips with cooking and camping, many for the first time.

They also undertook a number of exercises throughout the day and into the night.

Back to the top of the page