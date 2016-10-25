Pumpkin carving fun at library

Join in the ghoulish and ghostly pumpkin fun at Market Rasen Library this Friday, October 28.

Go along between 1pm and 5pm to the Halloween pumpkin carving event, with pumpkins donated by Tesco.

The event is free and more information is available from library staff.

