Proms in the Park at Caistor

A fabulous afternoon was had by all who attended the Proms in the Park event at Caistor’s South Street Park.

As they sat and enjoyed the sunny weather, the hundreds of visitors were entertained by the Market Rasen Band, playing a variety of music, from Os Justi and Prelude on Lavenham to The Sound of Music and The Last Night Of The Proms.

Proms in the Park EMN-160920-111932001

The crowd took along their own picnics and also enjoyed an ice-cream, cakes and drinks. (Photo by Linda Oxley)