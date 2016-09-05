Picture gallery: Wragby Show proves to be a winner again!

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

There was something for everyone at Wragby Show on Sunday - from fearless birds of prey to dazzling displays of vintage cars and trac tors.

Little wonder organisers were delighted with the success of the event which just seems to go from strength-to-stren gth.

David Cosgrove of Hainton with his magnificent shire horse which was supreme champion at Wragby Show, receiving the Herring Trophy from show president Mike Perkins. Photo John Edwards. EMN-160409-192729001

Although Wragby is one of the last country shows of the year to take place, it is firmly established as one of the best.

Big crowds turned out, with the beneficiaries for this year’s show including Goltho Church (Churches Conservation Trust), Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Services, Wragby and District Swimming Pool, Wragby under 5s groups (Wragby Pre School, Wragby Little Angels, Messy Church, Bright Sparks)and the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.

A highlight proved to be the display of carriage driving. The superbly turned out horses and ponies - along with the carriages and their drivers were a delight.

Another feature was an appearance by North Yorkshire-based Ben Potter whose birds of prey delighted crowds in the main ring.

Visitors to the horticultural tent were treated to a brilliant display of flowers.

The Inch Perfect Motorcycle Team put on a fabulous display.

The list of attractions was endless.