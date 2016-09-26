Performance at Barton explores the lives of women

A theatrical dance production exploring the lives of women will come to Barton-upon-Humber next month as part of the LiveLincs autumn season of events.

Panta Rei Danseteater presents ‘I Wish Her Well’, a strong and thought-provoking production that forms part of the National Rural Touring Strategic Dance Initiative.

The scheme was launched last year to encourage more contemporary dance companies to visit village halls and community venues around the country.

The show, which will be performed at Barton-upon-Humber Assembly Rooms on Saturday October 8, has already toured Norway, Sweden and Tanzania and was one of the star attractions at CODA Oslo International Dance Festival’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

‘I Wish Her Well’ is split into two parts – the first half focuses on the stories of four women, the second is based on the diaries of a 16 year-old girl, now an 85 year-old woman.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from 01652 637568.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists, (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres.