Outstanding duo on stage at Faldingworth

Exceptional folk duo Chris While and Julie Matthews are heading to Faldingworth Memorial Hall next month as part of their autumn tour.

The gig comes just after the release off their 10th studio album, Shoulder to Shoulder.

Winners in the Best Duo category at the 2009 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and ten times nominated in the Best Duo, Best Song & Best Live Act categories, Chris While and Julie Matthews’ musical partnership began in 1993 when they were key members and writers in the folk-rock group The Albion Band.

In 1997 they left the band to concentrate on their work as a duo, which has seen them tour throughout the world and gain an ever growing devoted fan-base

The duo will be at Faldingworth on October 1.

For tickets call 01522 535770 or log on to www.faldingworthlive.org/