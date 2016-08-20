Open garden for NGS at Elsham

The garden at Old Quarry Lodge in Elsham will be open this Sunday (August 21) in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

Go along between 10.30am and 5pm to see a highly imaginative garden, described as an exciting mixture of the flamboyant and the quintessentially English.

Abundant borders and island beds have architectural focal points and there is also Mediterranean influence in parts.

Admission is £4.

Old Quarry Lodge is the first house on the right when entering the village from the A15 roundabout.

Cream teas will be on sale in the village hall.