New home for Rasen Rotarians at Rase Park

The Rotary Club of Market Rasen has made a move to a new home in the town - from the Racecourse to the Market Rasen Cricket and Football Club, Rase Park.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our ties with the local community in association with the Cricket and Football Club who do so much to develop youth sport and community involvement,” said Rotary Club Secretary, Keith Patrick.

“The Cricket Club is a worthy venue, having recently been refurbished and we hope to have a long and happy relationship with them.”

The club meets at noon on Thursdays.

“We welcome expressions of interest in joining Rotary International,” added Mr Patrick.

“I can be contacted on 01673 842244 for more information.”

The club will also be holding a Lincolnshire Evening at The Blacksmith’s Arms in Rothwell on October 15 , where a three-course Lincolnshire meal awaits, a welcome drink, Lincolnshire goody bag for each couple and speaker.

For tickets call Hugh Nott on 01673 838370.