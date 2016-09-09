New day and time for Messy Church in MArket Rasen

Messy church returns to Market Rasen this week, with a new day and a new time.

The September event is being held at the Salvation Army Centre in the town’s John Street on Sunday, starting at 4pm.

“Families across the Market Rasen area are welcome to join us to do craft activities, eating together and celebrating God through story, music and prayer,” said the Rev Steve Johnson.

Messy church is held on the second Sunday of the month, between 4pm and 6pm, and will alternate between The Salvation Army and St Thomas’ Church.

All children need to be accompanied by an adult.

There is no charge, but donations are welcome.

Anyone who would like to find out more about messy church can go along or contact the Rev Steve Johnson on 01673 844770.