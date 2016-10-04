Music from the 20s and 30s at Ludford

Toe-tapping music from the 1920s and 30s comes to Ludford Village Hall as they welcome Rag Mama Rag as part of the Rural Touring programme.

Rag Mama Rag – Ashley and Deborah Dow – is a country blues duo whose varied repertoire of American music encompasses Mississippi Blues, early White Country tunes and many other regional styles of the period.

Originally from the UK and now based in France, they have a reputation as one of Europe’s finest Country Blues acts and regularly perform at major festivals in France, Belgium and Germany.

Rag Mama Rag will be in concert at Ludford this Saturday, October 8.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Advance tickets are £8.50 and £8 from 01507 313335 or email nick.feit@btinternet.com. All tickets £8.50 on the door.