Model railway open at Gainsborough this Bank Holiday Weekend

Those looking for an attraction this bank holiday weekend should visit the Gainsborough Model Railway, says Society chairman Chris Wragg.

“Our railway has something to offer for all ages.

“Children enjoy counting the number of wagons or carriages in a train, and working out the route followed by trains through our many tunnels.

“For their grandparents, the railway will often bring back memories of the days of steam.”

This year, they are celebrating their 70th anniversary and visitors can see the results of those years of effort by the members.

The railway occupies almost all of a Victorian school building and needs 10 signalmen to operate.

The collection of more than 180 locomotives, mostly hand-built by members, includes such famous names as Flying Scotsman and Mallard.

“They run to a timetable, as that is the only way of (hopefully) avoiding chaos on such a large railway,” added Chris.

The railway, in the clubrooms on Florence Terrace, off Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough, is open for visitors from 1.30pm to 6pm on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28, with an earlier start of 10.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children and senior citizens, with a family ticket for £10.