Me and my Girl on Brigg stage

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society stage their 2016 production, the ever popular ‘Me and My Girl’, this week.

The show revolves around the need to find the new Lord Hareford, and it transpires he is the illegitimate result of a clandestine liaison by the lately deceased 13th Earl. He turns out to be an East End Cockney ‘barrow boy’, not at all suitable to become the 14th Earl.

“This is the second time we have presented this show, but the catchy songs and Stephen Fry’s very funny dialogue ensures that it remains one of the most popular shows with audiences everywhere,” said society secretary Gloria Barnes.

“Numbers such as ‘Leaning on a Lamppost’, ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’, ‘Lambeth Walk’ and the title song ‘Me and My Girl’ remain as catchy and popular as ever.”

The show takes place at Westmoor Hall, The Vale Academy, in Grammar School Road, from Tuesday, October 25, to Saturday, October 29.

Performances start at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 for evening shows and £7 for the matinee and are available from Brigg Beds.